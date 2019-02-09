Shoppers at Windsor Yards raise more than £27,000 for good causes

Shoppers at Windsor Yards donated more than £27,000 in 2018 to help support the work of two charities.

Volunteers from Battersea Dogs & Cats Home and The Royal British Legion Poppy Appeal both spent time raising funds and talking to shoppers at the centre throughout the year.

Both charities will get a share of the £27,368 raised.

Robert Gramson, centre manager at Windsor Yards, said: “This is an incredible amount to raise in just 12 months.

“As a key part of the Windsor community, we believe in supporting good causes and organisations whenever possible.

“I’m thrilled that with our great relationships with the Royal British Legion and Battersea Dogs & Cats Home, we’ve been able to help them with valuable engagement and fundraising opportunities in 2018.”