Sign up now for Windsor and Eton pancake race

Businesses are being encouraged to don their aprons and take part in the upcoming pancake race at Windsor Royal Shopping in Goswell Hill on Shrove Tuesday.

Teams of four will line up from 10.30am to race, relay-fashion, along a 50-metre course, tossing their pancakes three times to a minimum height of two feet as they compete for top honours and a shiny frying pan trophy.

Those taking part are urged to dress up as the ‘15th century housewife’, featuring a skirt, apron, headscarf and frying pan -with no concessions for male participants. A prize for the best dressed team will be on offer.

Organised by the Windsor, Eton and Ascot Town Partnership and Windsor Royal Shopping, the proceeds will go towards the Windsor Homeless Project and Alexander Devine Children’s Hospice.

Entry fee is £40 per team, but businesses can donate more if they wish. For further information contact Jatinder Singh, Windsor and Eton town centre assistant, on 01753 743921 or email Jatinder.rakhra@rbwm.gov.uk.