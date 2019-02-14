'Pay-as-you-go' rail fare system could come to Maidenhead and Windsor

A ‘pay-as-you-go’ train fare system could be introduced in Maidenhead and Windsor after the Department for Transport launched a consultation on expanding the travel area from London.

The consultation is looking at whether to bring ‘smart ticketing’ technology, which could be in the form of Oyster cards, contactless bank card payments or other kinds of pay-as-you-go transport cards, to stations as far from London as Reading.

Changes could be made in a wide radius around London, including Guildford, Stansted Airport, Stevenage and High Wycombe.

Windsor and Slough stations would also be included in the changes.

Cllr Phill Bicknell, lead member for highways, transport and Windsor, said: “Clap your hands, that’s a great idea.

“What they are always concerned about is how much admin cost there is versus how many people are going to get involved?

“If people are going to get involved it’s going to be a no brainer, I support it for sure.”

If a pay-as-you-go smart ticketing method were to be implemented in Maidenhead, passengers would need to spend less time queueing up buying tickets at the station, and would not need to worry about purchasing them in advance.

Passengers may also save more money on fares, as commuting patterns have become more flexible in recent years, and will no longer have to commit to buying peak or off-peak tickets.

Cllr Bicknell went on to argue that passengers should not worry about the towns around London being absorbed into one giant conurbation.

He said that effective transport of people in the UK has become ‘paramount’.

If you would like to respond to the consultation, which runs until 11.45pm on Wednesday, May 1, visit: www.gov.uk/government/ consultations/pay-as-you-go-on-rail