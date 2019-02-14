Windsor woman scoops Bafta for work on Bohemian Rhapsody

A sound editor who helped recreate the life of legend-ary singer Freddie Mercury on the silver screen has received a Bafta award.

Nina Hartstone, 47, from Windsor, formed part of the team behind Bohemian Rhapsody which portrays the journey of rock band Queen and their eccentric frontman.

The film received several nominations at the British Academy Film Awards, held at the Royal Albert Hall on Sunday, and saw off competition from hit films such as A Star Is Born to win the Best Sound award.

Mother-of-three Nina was responsible for editing the voice of actor Rami Malek alongside Mercury’s original vocals as well as those of tribute singer Marc Martel.

She said: “My job was to make sure that Freddie’s vocal looked like it was authentically coming out of Rami’s mouth.

“There’s nothing worse than seeing something that doesn’t feel real so it was crucial to make sure there was no point the audience were questioning what they were seeing.”

During the production process, the sound team were invited to record during a live Queen concert at the O2 in London, with crowd reactions from the iconic We Will Rock You being used in the film.

While Nina has worked on Hollywood productions such as Oscar-winning Gravity, she said her time spent on Bohemian Rhapsody was a career highlight.

“I would say that this film would have to be a highlight because it felt like such an opportunity and it was so unique,” she said.

“To listen to Freddie’s vocal on its own is not something many people get to do and I felt incredibly privileged.”

She is hoping her recognition at this year’s Baftas will help encourage more women to pursue careers in the industry.

“If young people only ever see men doing these sorts of jobs nothing is ever going to change so for a woman it’s important to be visible out there,” she said.

The next stop is Los Angeles later this month, where Bohemian Rhapsody has been nominated for Best Sound Editing at the Oscars.