Radio Swan launches for villages in Windsor

A new radio station run by volunteers has launched and hopes to promote connections between villages in Windsor.

Swan Radio launched with a party at Wraysbury Village Halls on Saturday.

The not-for-profit digital radio station covers Datchet, Horton, Wraysbury, Colnbrook, Poyle and Old Windsor, and broadcasts from Wraysbury.

Its purpose is to engage these communities, promote connections between villages, provide entertainment and help to overcome feelings of isolation.

The station is the brainchild of Ben Wood, a mobile DJ and toast master who started his career in 1978 and ‘can’t keep away from the turntables’.

He said: “The idea’s always been there and it was prompted by the floods we’ve had and the communities which were affected.”

During the floods of 2014 Ben, 57, envisaged a central hub that could communicate emergency information within and between villages.

However Swan Radio offers far more – airing 24 hours a day, seven days a week with a mixture of live DJ sets and pre-recorded shows and music.

It will broadcast about 65 per cent music, a variety of genres and eras, and 35 per cent talk, which will include hourly news and traffic updates. Ben has the 8-10am breakfast show slot.

The radio station is a Community Interest Company (CIC) and has got off the ground with funding from the station’s four unpaid directors – one of which is Ben – local businesses and the community.

About 30 volunteers, including DJs, run the station but anyone else ‘open, transparent and willing to give it a go’ is encouraged to get in touch to discuss possible roles, on air or behind the scenes.

As a digital station Swan Radio can be downloaded to mobile phones via app stores, listened to through the Swan Radio website or Amazon Alexa.

To find out more about the station visit swan-radio.co.

uk and to get in touch about volunteering email studio@swan-radio.co.uk or call 0800 772 3612.