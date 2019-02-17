Pets corner: Cynthia and Mindy at RSPCA Hillingdon

Cynthia and Mindy are two young and very cute female ferrets looking for a home.

Like most ferrets, who are sociable and intelligent animals, they are very inquisitive and love to play and run around.

Both girls enjoy human company, but being young do need to get used to more handling. They need a home where they will be provided with all the companionship, care and essential mental and physical stimulation these delightful creatures require to stay happy and healthy.

Did you know? A female ferret is called a jill, the name for a male is a hob, Baby ferrets are called kits and a group of ferrets is known as a busyness or business.

Call the RSPCA Hillingdon branch on 01895 833417

or apply online at www.rspcahillingdonclinic.

org.uk for information.