Zeno’s barber raises money for Thames Hospice

A team of barbers snipped, shaved and styled for 24 hours to raise money for Thames Hospice on Saturday.

Usually open from 8am-5.30pm on Saturdays, Zeno’s in Dedworth Road stayed open through-out the night, from 5.30pm through to 10am on Sunday.

Almost 40 customers visited Zeno’s during this time and were charged full price for their required service, all of which went to the hospice.

Owner of the barber shop Zeno Zenonos, Max Kinsler and Paige Chilton did the night shift.

Xanthos Zenonos clocked off at 10pm on Saturday so that he was bright-eyed and bushy tailed, ready to take over on Sunday.

The trio were sustained thanks to pizza donated from Papa Johns and drinks from a local newsagents.

The total raised has not yet been confirmed but £215 has already been donated through Zeno’s JustGiving page tinyurl.com/y4ok6k7g