Penguin wish comes true for 92-year-old Windsor care home resident

Penguins waddled into a care home in Windsor as part of a surprise visit for an animal-loving resident.

Annie Thelwell, who lives at Mountbatten Grange, always wears a penguin-shaped pendant and has filled her memory box with photos of the flightless birds.

The 92-year-old made a wish on the home’s wishing tree to see the animals and her dreams came true when two hand-reared Humboldt penguins, Charlie and Pringle, were brought along for the day.

Saad Baig, care home manager, said: “Annie talks about penguins with passion, so we were really excited to be able to make her dream of seeing one up close come true. We managed to keep the visit a complete surprise, so it was incredible to see her light up when they waddled into the care home.

“They are truly wonderful creatures and it was a fantastic moment for everyone involved.”