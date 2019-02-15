Motorists driven mad by car park teething troubles

Drivers in Windsor were left frustrated over the weekend after the Royal Borough reported ‘on-going issues’ with its new parking machines.

The council is in the process of installing more than 100 machines across the area which will allow residents to use their Advantage Cards to pay reduced rates.

Windsor’s Victoria Street and River Street car parks had new devices introduced last month but residents have already encountered problems using them.

Amy Tisi, a member of the Windsor Liberal Democrats, said she had to fork out £16 for all-day parking in the town centre on Sunday after the machines did not recognise her Advantage Card.

She told the Express: “The main issue is you don’t get your Advantage Card discount and there’s a minimum payment of £2.

“The council has said you can claim the money back if you keep all your parking tickets but I ended up paying £16 to park on Sunday when it should have cost £2.50.

“There’s no alternative as River Street is really expensive as well.”

The council tweeted to apologise to drivers and said the issue was due to a problem with the Advantage Card database rather than the new machines.

It said it expected all Advantage Cards to be working by Monday and advised residents to collect temporary barcodes to redeem discount from libraries in Windsor and Maidenhead.

A Royal Borough spokeswoman said on Wednesday: “We are very sorry about the problems some residents have experienced when using their Advantage Cards to reduce the fee with our new car parking machines.

“The issues experienced are not a direct problem with the new machines but an issue with our Advantage Card software that was unexpected.

“We had hoped that it would be rectified at the beginning of this week.

“Unfortunately our engineers are still working hard to resolve the issue.

“Any resident who holds an Advantage Card and who has had to pay full price for parking due to this issue can claim a refund. More details on how to do so on our website.”