Heathrow canvasses opinions about proposed airspace changes

Residents had a chance to have their say on Heathrow Airport’s proposed expansion during consultation events in Maidenhead and Windsor last week.

The airport is currently carrying out its Airspace and Future Operations consultation which will run until Monday, March 4.

The public learned more about Heathrow’s plans to alternate airspace, introduce a scheduled night flight ban and change its approach to early morning arrivals.

Events took place at the Nicholsons Shopping Centre, Maidenhead, on Thursday, February 7 and the Windsor Youth and Community Centre on Friday, February 8.

As part of Heathrow’s plans for a third runway, the transport hub is proposing to delay the arrival of planes in the morning.

The first scheduled arrivals are currently 4.45am, which means planes can touch down on the runway from 4.30am onwards.

One option for the future could see all planes land on one runway from 5.15am.

An alternative idea could see two runways used for arrivals from 5.30am, with the aim of planes flying over a wider area.

The airport is also hoping to change the way it alternates its runways to give communities respite from noise in the event of a third runway being given planning permission.

The consultation featured information on four different runway patterns which could be deployed throughout the week.

Members of the Royal Borough’s Aviation Forum met at Windsor Guildhall last night (Thursday) to discuss the consultation events.

Addressing the impact of night flights, Chris Nash, community protection principal at the Royal Borough, told the meeting: “A 5.30am slot does not mean a 5.30am disturbance.

“We’re talking about an aircraft that perhaps starts to distrub the community at 5.10am, lands at 5.15am and hits the stand at 5.30am.

“It’s important when discussing night flights to look at the much wider scale of impact that an early or late flight could have.