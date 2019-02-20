In pictures: Windsor to Paris challenge sees rowers raise £1300 in aid of Alexander Devine

Rowers covered the distance of Windsor to Paris in aid of the Alexander Devine Children’s Hospice Service.

Members of The Windsor Boys’ School Boat Club strapped themselves into six rowing machines at Royal Windsor Shopping on Saturday.

They took it in turns to help clock up their target of 500km before splitting into teams to compete in a relay race to finish.

It’s the 10th year the challenge has been carried out, with the latest attempt raising £1300 for charity.

George Torpey, community fundraiser for Alexander Devine, said: “The atmosphere was brilliant and the boys worked so hard throughout the day to reach the 500km target.

“It was a brilliant achievement and they should be so proud of themselves.”

He also thanked TWBS’ director of rowing Mark Wilkinson and Chris Morrell for organising the event.