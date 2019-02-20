SITE INDEX

Fullscreen News
  • Book an Advert
  • Buy a photo
  • Submit a story

    • In pictures: Windsor to Paris challenge sees rowers raise £1300 in aid of Alexander Devine

    Rowers covered the distance of Windsor to Paris in aid of the Alexander Devine Children’s Hospice Service.

    Members of The Windsor Boys’ School Boat Club strapped themselves into six rowing machines at Royal Windsor Shopping on Saturday.

    They took it in turns to help clock up their target of 500km before splitting into teams to compete in a relay race to finish.

    It’s the 10th year the challenge has been carried out, with the latest attempt raising £1300 for charity.

    George Torpey, community fundraiser for Alexander Devine, said: “The atmosphere was brilliant and the boys worked so hard throughout the day to reach the 500km target.

    “It was a brilliant achievement and they should be so proud of themselves.”

    He also thanked TWBS’ director of rowing Mark Wilkinson and Chris Morrell for organising the event.

    Comments

    Leave your comment

    Share your opinions on

    Characters left: 1500

    Most Recent

    Most read

    Top Ten Articles

    © Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved