Tributes after death of 'passionate' former Liberal Democrats councillor

06:02PM, Thursday 21 February 2019
A community champion who was ‘passionate about making Windsor a good place to be’ has died at the age of 72.
During his 17 years as a borough councillor for the Liberal Democrats, Richard Fagence strived to secure better play spaces for children and improve library facilities.
His unwavering research, attention to detail and retentive memory saw him regarded in high political esteem by his colleagues.
Catherine, his wife of 28 years, said: “He really believed that children needed play spaces and my goodness he was a huge advocate of libraries.
“He was just passionate about making Windsor a good place to be.”
Away from politics, Catherine fondly remembers the times the couple spent together watching sport.
One occasion saw Richard arrange a special 50th birthday message for his wife on the radio from BBC commentator Henry Blofeld while the couple were watching the cricket at Lords.
Catherine said: “That was completely out of the blue and I was sitting there looking at him and he was just grinning.
“That’s the sort of thing he used to do.”
The pair’s shared passion for sport did see them come up against each other twice a season, with Richard supporting Everton and Catherine a lifetime Liverpool fan.
But she said he was always ‘gracious’ in defeat.
Richard was diagnosed with cancer last summer and died at his home in Wolf Lane on Saturday.
Catherine paid tribute to the work of Thames Hospice’s rapid response team, short-term support workers from the Royal Borough and staff on ward nine at Wexham Park Hospital.
She said: “He was very insistent that he died at home with me, he didn’t want anyone else.
“They (support staff) were just incredible, they really looked after him.”
Tributes to Richard have poured in from around the Royal Borough.
Windsor’s Conservative MP Adam Afriyie tweeted: “Richard was a shrewd and tough campaigner. We often disagreed, but he always had our area at heart.
“He’ll be missed.”
