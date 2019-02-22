User 'let down' by Windsor Leisure Centre

The council has agreed to investigate complaints made against Windsor Leisure Centre following a meeting of the culture and communities overview and scrutiny panel on Tuesday.

During the meeting, which took place in Woodlands Park Village Centre, Maidenhead, user Mandy Driver claimed the centre has been ‘deteriorating’ under Legacy Leisure.

Legacy Leisure has run Windsor Leisure Centre in Stovell Road on behalf of the Royal Borough since 2015.

It also runs the other Royal Borough leisure centres in Maidenhead.

At the meeting Ms Driver said: “Legacy is letting the council down and it is letting a community down.”

She also provided the panel with a document that included complaints made by herself to manager Mark Camp-Overy and his responses.

Her complaints included ‘waiting months for things to be fixed’, ‘unsanitary changing rooms’ and she said the timetable was ‘boring’.

Cllr Claire Stretton (the borough first, Boyn Hill) said: “At last we are talking about this issue.”

She added: “I would really recommend members don’t wait until we go along in April, because they will make it look beautiful. Just pop-in, and have a look, ad-hoc.”

However Cllr Edward Wilson (Con, Clewer South) said: “I can’t remember the last time I received a complaint about the facility itself.”

He said that he tends to get complaints about the car park, and ‘particularly non-use of advantage cards’ and the bike security.

Councillors agreed to look at the councils contract with Legacy Leisure to review what was being delivered.

When contacted by the Express after the meeting about the concerns, a spokesman from Legacy Leisure said: “We are aware of one leisure centre user who has recently renewed membership for 2019 and has made negative comments, and requested feedback from others to present to the council.

“We continue to extend our offer to meet the complainant to discuss her concerns and explain how these have either already been dealt with or will be addressed in the near future.

“Windsor Leisure Centre remains a very popular attraction in the Royal Borough and visitor numbers are increasing.

“Facilities continue to be maintained and upgraded with the aim of providing an environment that can always be enjoyed by centre users.

“We frequently receive positive feedback and if we are aware of any shortcomings we respond as quickly as possible.

“Last year there were over 1.9m recorded visits to the Royal Borough leisure centres with 137 reported complaints – this equates to one complaint every 13,900 visits compared to one in every 3,900 before Legacy began managing the centre 2015.

“The council officers and members also carry out unannounced visits to check facilities. We can confirm Windsor was recently subject to two unannounced inspections in January and February 2019 and both outcomes were positive.”