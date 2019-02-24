Pets Corner: Curtis at Battersea Old Windsor

Curtis is an energetic, bouncy two-year-old mongrel who is looking for experienced owners, as he can be worried by new people.

If you’re willing to go slow with him at first and let him get used to his new home, he will reward you with lots of affection and fun.

He has made great progress with his training during his stay at Battersea Old Windsor, and new owners will need to keep this up.

Curtis is looking for a home in a quieter location. He may benefit from living with another dog of a similar size but he can’t live with cats.

If you’re looking for a playful and fun companion and are willing to help him with his worried nature, please call us on 01784 494443 or email bow.rehomers@battersea.org.uk