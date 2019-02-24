In pictures: Sawyers Close Residents’ Association wellbeing day

Youngsters clambered up a climbing wall and got to look inside a fire engine during a wellbeing day on Tuesday.

The Sawyers Close Residents’ Association organised the half-term event at The Pump Room for people on the estate.

A crew from Windsor Fire Station brought along a fire engine and conjurer Patrick Ashe entertained residents with his magic tricks.

Lynne Constantine, from Radian, which owns the estate, said: “The community changes, with people moving in and out, so holding events like this helps retain that sense of community and gives people the opportunity to come out and meet their neighbours.”