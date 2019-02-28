Windsor woman scoops Oscar award for work on Bohemian Rhapsody

A woman from Windsor who formed part of the team behind hit film Bohemian Rhapsody has won an Oscar for her work.

Nina Hartstone, 47, from Windsor, scooped the prestigious accolade for Best Sound Editing at the Oscars in Los Angeles on Monday.

It comes after she won a Bafta earlier this month for her backstage role in the film, which portrays the journey of British rock band Queen and eccentric frontman Freddie Mercury.

Mother-of-three Nina was responsible for editing the voice of actor Rami Malek alongside Mercury’s original vocals as well as those of tribute singer Marc Martel.

Following her success in London, Nina tasted more awards night glory in California on a night where she mingled with a range of famous faces to celebrate the best films of 2018.

She said at the awards: “I would like to thank our full Bohemian Rhapsody team, all the people here and all the people back in London. Also my husband Kevin and my family – mummy will be home soon!”