Windsor Homeless Project moves out of home of 10 years

The search is on for a new permanent home for the Windsor Homeless Project, which moved out of Windsor Baptist Church this week after 10 years.

The service, which provides lunches and other support to the town’s homeless people three days a week, opens for its first lunch session today (Friday) at the Holy Trinity Church in Trinity Place, its new temporary home.

Project manager Nick Roberts says the move resulted from an ongoing situation where an area at the back of the baptist church in Victoria Street, which backs on to a number of businesses, began being used as a de facto smoking area and for extra service users to go to during busy periods.

The spot is only supposed to be used as an access area.

Mr Roberts said the baptist church had discussions with lawyers who advised that the project would not win if the issue was taken to court – so the project agreed to move.

“It’s a shame it’s had to come to this,” he said. “It would have been good if we had somewhere more permanent to move to from the baptist church.”

But, he added, it is a good thing that the spillover of service users to the access area highlighted the need for more space, describing its previous home as ‘a large living room’.

He says that, while the project is grateful for Holy Trinity Church giving it an interim solution, it is looking for a longer term home where it will have fewer time restrictions.

The project has had talks with Windsor Yards shopping centre over the potential use of one of its units, but is open to alternatives.

Lunch sessions at the project will continue as normal on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 12.30pm to 2.30pm.

Visit www.windsorhomelessproject.org/ or contact Nick@windsorhomeless project.org for more information.

Windsor Baptist Church and Windsor Yards have been approached for comment.