In pictures: Windsor and Eton Pancake Challenge

Teams donned their aprons and dashed to the finish line at the Windsor and Eton Flippin’ Pancake Challenge earlier today (Tuesday).

Held at Windsor Yards, the Shrove Tuesday tradition involved nine businesses in teams of four sporting pancake racing gear as they battled it out for top honours.

The day’s events, organised by Windsor and Eton Town Partnership, came down to three finals separated into gold, silver and bronze, won by Waitrose, Tefal and the Sir Christopher Wren Hotel respectively.

The race also involved a mascot race, won by Comxo, and a prize for the best dressed team, which was also took home by the Sir Christopher Wren Hotel.

All money raised – thought to be in the region of £500 – will go to three charities: Alexander Devine Children’s Hospice, The Windsor Homeless Project, and ‘More Than a Shelter’ project.

Trophies for the day were presented by Royal Borough Mayor Cllr Paul Lion.

Windsor, Ascot and Eton town manager Paul Roach said: “We had a fantastic morning. We have been running this for over ten years now and it is great because it is our first event of the year, and also an opportunity for businesses to get involved in something that raises money for good causes.”

Sue Watts from Windsor Royal Shopping said: “Although we had slightly fewer teams this year the level of fun was great thanks to all the competitors and their enthusiasm for dressing up and competing. It is a delight to have a little bit of fun whilst raising funds for charity.”