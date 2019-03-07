Police appeal for witnesses following armed robbery at Dedworth Road laundrette

A man carried out an armed robbery at a laundrette in Windsor, leaving with a ‘small quantity of cash.’

Police are appealing for witnesses after the man entered the laundrette in Dedworth Road with a firearm at about 1pm yesterday (Wednesday), keeping it pointing to the floor while demanding money.

He then shot the weapon – thought to be a BB Gun - into the ground and left the shop with a small quantity of cash.

The offender is described as a white man in his twenties of skinny build, wearing a navy blue Puffa jacket which had a white logo on the left chest and blue jeans. The hood of his jacket was raised during the incident.

Investigating officer detective constable Manminder Purewal of Maidenhead Force CID said: “This was a distressing incident for the staff in the laundrette.

“The weapon is believed to be a BB Gun but this can still cause significant harm and it is fortunate in this case no-one was injured.

“Anyone who has information about this incident or who may have witnessed it is asked to come forward.

“It happened in the middle of the day, so if you saw someone matching the description of the offender before or after this time in that area and you think you recognised him, get in touch.

“Thames Valley Police take crimes of this nature very seriously and a full investigation is underway.”

Anyone with details should contact 101 quoting reference number 43190069807.