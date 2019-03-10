Entries open for Windsor Running Festival

Calling all runners and fitness enthusiasts looking for a new challenge in 2019.

Entries are now open for the Windsor Running Festival on September 28 and 29, which consists of the Windsor Women’s 10k on the Saturday, followed by the Windsor Half Marathon on the Sunday.

Featuring the most scenic routes through the Windsor Great Park, this is a weekend not to be missed.

Runners in their thousands will be lacing up their trainers to begin The Windsor Half Marathon, one of the most beautiful in the UK, as they start and finish on the famous Long Walk with Windsor Castle as the backdrop.

Breathtaking scenery and traffic-free roads make for a wonderful route, and while there are many flat stretches, there are some hilly sections to make the races a bit more interesting.

The Windsor Women’s 10k is open to women of all ages and abilities and takes part along a picturesque stretch, perfect for a fun run or for those chasing a new personal best.

The course starts along the Long Walk and continues past the Copper Horse, the Royal Lodge and the Jubilee Statue before finishing again along the spectacular Long Walk.

Having started the Windsor Women’s 10k, and run the event last year, Jo Pavey, a five-time Olympian, said: “Being a part of the Windsor Women’s 10k was an absolute honour.

“The whole day had a really positive feeling, and as we’ve just celebrated International Women’s Day I can see no better time to sign up to be a part of this race. Encourage a team of friends and family together if you can and get involved.”

Official charities of this year’s event include Cancer Research UK, Thames Hospice Care, Battersea Dogs & Cats Home, The British Horse Society and The Prince Philip Trust.

The Windsor Women’s 10k signals the start of the weekend, starting at 10am on the Saturday. The Sunday events begin at 9am with a Sprite Sprint for five to nine-year-olds, before the half marathon kicks off at 10am.

This will be followed by the Glynn Shefford Memorial Run for ages 10 and over at 10.15am.

“The fantastic atmosphere at last year’s event was awe-inspiring. We reached record numbers of runners across both events and can’t wait to build on this for 2019 so we can enjoy another fantastic weekend of running with you all,” said Peter Hier, race director.

“This is an event made special by all the local runners, the spectators and the volunteer support we receive. It’s more than a race, it’s a community.

“We have a long-standing history in Windsor, and we work hard to maintain an event that supports local charities and has something for all the family to enjoy.”

Sign up before April 1 for the Windsor Half Marathon and you’ll benefit from the early bird discount fee of £38.50 or for UKA affiliated members the early bird entry fee is £36.50. Early bird entries for the Windsor Women’s 10k will be available until June 1, at £25.50 or £23.50 for UKA affiliated members.

For more information about the 2019 Windsor Half Marathon and to secure your place visit www.runwindsor.com or for places for the Windsor Women’s 10k go to www.windsorwomens10k.com

Does racing run in the family?

Hundreds of women of all ages and abilities will be lining the Long Walk in Windsor Great Park on Saturday, September 28 to take on the Windsor Women’s 10K, but why not make it a family affair?

The Generation Game encourages mothers and daughters to run the course together, with a prize for the pair with the fastest combined time.

There is a minimum age of 15 years old, but no upper age limit.

To sign up, register individually for the Windsor Women’s 10k but make sure you tick the ‘Generation Game’ box on the entry form and enter the name of your race partner.

There is a minimum age of 15 years old, but there is no upper age limit.

Visit www.windsorwomens10k.com