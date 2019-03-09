Windsor Lions Club to host Funfest at Windsor Leisure Centre

An afternoon of fun activities for children with physical and sensory disabilities will take place next month.

The free FunFest, organised by Windsor Lions Club, will take place at Windsor Leisure Centre in Stovell Road from 2-6pm on Sunday, April 7.

Activities in the main halls will include human table football, an obstacle course, soft play area, Wii games, bouncy castles and a ‘bungee run’. Another session, from 4pm, will focus on the leisure pool, with its slides and wave machine. There will also be a children’s entertainer for three-to-eight year olds.

Any person or organisation wishing to attend should email event organiser Paul Skinner on funfest@windsorlions.co.uk or call 07980 547147.