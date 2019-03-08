Application submitted for ice rink at Alexandra Gardens

A planning application has been submitted for a construction of an ice rink in Alexandra Gardens.

The ice rink would be available in the park from October 28 this year until January next year.

A document submitted with the application says the ice rink has been a popular attraction and last year footfall was up from previous years.

It states: “Windsor On Ice is no longer just an ice rink for the Christmas period in Alexandra Gardens. We are an established, well organised, Christmas event in Windsor. We are always striving to provide that little bit more to the general public, creating new rides and attractions, year upon year, to keep the public engaged with us and the town of Windsor itself.”

A decision is set to be made by April 16.