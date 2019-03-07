Car crashes into fallen tree in Windsor

A car crashed into a tree that had fallen across the road in Windsor this afternoon.

Firefighters from Langley were called to an incident at about 3.30pm when a large tree about two feet in diameter fell down in Winkfield Road, blocking both lanes.

No people were harmed in the incident, but one car did collide with the tree when it fell just in front of it.

With firefighters spending about an hour removing the tree with assistance from council contractors, traffic was severely affected.