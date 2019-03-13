Windsor students attend bootcamp day to boost business

A bootcamp day in London to raise awareness and interest in a entrepre-neurial career was attended by students from The Windsor Boys’ School.

The Big Idea Challenge 2019 was held at Natwest’s headquarters in Bishops-gate on Thursday, March 7.

The challenge was organised by Accelerator – London Metropolitan University’s business incubator – alongside the university’s schools and college’s team.

Running in partnership with NatWest, Microsoft, The Prince’s Trust and The Royal Institution, the competition bootcamp day gave students the opportunity to learn about setting up their own businesses, receive advice from mentors representing businesses and guidance on creating the perfect pitch, which they performed on the day.

Jamie Cissell, a student at The Windsor Boy’s School in Maidenhead Road, explained his team’s idea: “Our idea came from the fact that my dad runs a care agency and has clients with dementia. I have seen first-hand the situations he deals with and thought about how we can take this further.

“Our smart mirror product aims to help people with dementia remember their day-to-day activities, as a mirror is the first and last thing you look at each day.

“London Metropolitan University’s Big Idea Challenge has been really fun and our mentor has been really helpful. We have been encouraged to think more and put our idea into real life.”

The Windsor and Maidenhead-based students have the chance to progress to the finals of the competition where their idea will be judged alongside several others from London-based schools and colleges.

The winner will be announced on Thursday, May 2 at an awards ceremony at the Royal Institution in London.

The winning team will receive business mentoring from Accelerator, and will launch a website to support and promote their idea.

A public vote will soon open on the Accelerator website at accelerator-london.com.