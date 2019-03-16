'Outstanding' again for The Lawns Nursery School

The Lawns Nursery School is celebrating after being rated as ‘outstanding’ by Ofsted for the sixth consecutive inspection.

A ‘short inspection’ of the nursery school in Imperial Road was carried out on February 14 and the report was published on March 12.

The report says that ‘the leadership team has maintained the outstanding quality of education in the school since the last inspection, and for the past 13 years'.

It recognises the school’s ‘positive and welcoming atmosphere’, ‘consistently high-quality teaching’ and the ‘strong, caring and trusting relationships’ between staff and children.

Assistant headteacher Val Thomas said: “It’s these relationships that enable the children to develop the confidence to take risks and learn through ‘having a go’ within our safe yet challenging environment.”

According to the report, parents ‘could not have spoken more highly’ of the school.

Mrs Thomas added: “The continued success of The Lawns is down to the dedication of the whole team, the inspirational leadership of the Co-Head teachers and Governors and the overwhelming support from the parents, for which we are very grateful.

“We are all so proud of our community at The Lawns and are happy that Ofsted have once again recognised what a fantastic place it is.”

To visit the Lawns Nursery School contact the school office on 01753 865351.