Mayor opens Windsor's newest care home at launch event

The Mayor officially opened Windsor’s newest care home at a grand launch event.

Mountbatten Grange care home in Helston Lane was unveiled by mayor Cllr Paul Lion (Con, Boyn Hill) last month, alongside the home’s first resident, Margaret Purvis.

The High Sheriff of Berkshire, Graham Barker, was also in attendance.

A ‘Local Heroes’ competition – which was launched by Mountbatten Grange to reward people or organisations ‘who go above and beyond’ – was won by The Windsor Day Centre.

On the day of the grand launch, visitors were greeted by a professional harpist and were treated to live entertainment from a jazz band.

Residents and guests also had the opportunity to meet a couple of friendly alpacas up close and were given a demonstration of the home’s ‘magic table’ – which provides stimulating activities for those living with dementia.

Mountbatten Grange home manager, Saad Baig, said: “The residents had a fantastic time celebrating, and enjoyed preparing for the event by helping to set up the arts and crafts areas and decorating the home.

“Having the alpacas visit the home was a brilliant addition to the day, and being able to pet and interact with them really put a smile on everyone’s faces. After such a successful event, we are already looking forward to our next celebration.”

Debbie Spicer from the Windsor Day Centre said: “We had a lovely day celebrating the launch and supporting this fantastic new home which will bring excellent care services to Windsor. Winning the competition was a wonderful boost to the team here too, and we hope to visit again in future.”