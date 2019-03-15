SITE INDEX

    • In pictures: International Women's Day event gets students ready for work

    An International Women’s Day event at Windsor Girls’ School gave students the chance to learn about the world of business on March 8.

    The Imperial Road school hosted the event, put on by practitioners from organisation Learning to Work, based in Slough, which engages businesses to work with young people.

    It was a culmination of Year 11 students’ CIAG development that they started in September – which stands for careers, information, advice and guidance.

