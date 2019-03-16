Louis Baylis grant given to Burnham Lions Club

A grant from the Advertise and Express owner has gone towards a relaunch of a ‘message in a bottle’ advice service that could save lives.

The Louis Baylis Trust gave the Lions Club of Burnham a £1,000 grant in November, which has been spent on nearly 3,000 bottles for their message in a bottle service.

The bottles contain a form where the owners can fill in their medical and contact information, so if they get harmed or lost people will be able to read the forms and help them out.

The Lions are expecting to receive their latest batch of plastic bottles in the next few weeks and will be handing them out for free at all their upcoming events.

Iain Pudney, treasurer for the Lions Club of Burnham, said: “When I found out we had received the grant I was astounded, to be honest.

“We would have gone through with it anyway, but it would have been at the expense of helping someone else so it really was very much appreciated. I can’t thank the Louis Baylis Trust enough. In that respect it has made a difference to us, that’s £1,000 we have that we can help others with.”

Each bottle that the club hands out will contain forms where the owner can list information that is useful to the emergency services regarding any ailments, allergies, emergency contacts and other useful information.

It also contains a form for the Herbert Protocol police initiative, which is for people who suffer from brain diseases like dementia.

If they get lost or go missing, the information in the bottle will help police or members of the public reunite them with their families.

The club first started handing out the bottles in 2004, and since then they have distributed about 80,000.

Now they are relaunching the bottle with the additional Herbert Protocol forms and will be distributing them at their future events like the Donkey Derby in May.