Windsor bakery to produce jungle king Harry Redknapp's jam roly polys

Jungle king Harry Redknapp’s own brand of roly polys will be rustled up in Windsor.

The former football manager turned reality TV star declared his love of the sticky suet pudding when he appeared on ITV’s I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here.

His beloved wife, Sandra, was the only thing he pined for more during his stay in the jungle, at the end of which he was crowned king.

He launched his online business ‘Harry’s Jam Roly Polys’ this week and bakery chefs at Heidi Bakery, based in Windsor’s Daniel Department Store, have been tasked with producing the jammy treats.

Bournemouth-based homelessness charity Hope Housing will receive 20 per cent of the profits from the desserts.

Redknapp, 72, said: “Jam roly poly pudding, I just love it. It’s the thing I missed most in the jungle, so I thought why not start a business selling them and make some money for charity.

“Traditionally they are made with raspberry jam, but we always make them with strawberry jam and that’s how I like them.

“I know this might be controversial, but we’ve tried many different roly polys in the Redknapp household, and my version is definitely the best.”

The jam roly polys are on sale online at www.harrysrolypolys.uk