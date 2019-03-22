Revamped York House nears completion

York House is set to reopen in May following its multi-million pound redevelopment.

The council-owned office block in Sheet Street will provide new formal meeting spaces for council events, including the Grey rooms, dedicated to the long-serving Datchetcouncillor Jesse Grey who died in October.

It is anticipated that the Grey rooms will be used to host full council, cabinet, development management panel and overview and scrutiny panel meetings, alongside Windsor Guildhall and Maidenhead Town Hall.

The development faced opposition during the planning stage with nearby residents accusing the council of ‘building beyond its needs’ and questioning the need for extra office space.

Alongside the office space for businesses, the building also features a dedicated resident services hub where people can discuss issues including council tax enquiries and missed bin collections.

Cllr Samantha Rayner (Con, Eton Wick) said: “This refurbishment has brought York House up to date as a fully integrated resident services hub that I hope many residents will enjoy using.”

When it is operating, York House will be open to residents from 9am to 5pm.