Society calls for tree preservation order on former Imperial House site

The Windsor and Eton Society is calling for a tree preservation order (TPO) to be placed on land targeted for development in Alma Road.

Developer Salmon Harvester Properties wants to build 217 flats and a five-storey office block on the former Imperial House site.

Councillors refused planning permission in June but an appeal has been lodged to the Planning Inspectorate as the council failed to make a decision before its target date of April 13.

The society, which seeks to preserve and celebrate the heritage of Windsor and Eton, says the development represents a serious threat to the trees on the site both during construction and in the future.

The society said in a statement: “Even though the trees on this site appear to meet the criteria for making a TPO the council has oddly declined the society’s request instead relying on the discretion of the developer to retain them with a possible reassessment of a need for a TPO once the development is nearing completion.

“In our experience this is highly risky and often too late to remedy.”

A public inquiry into the development is due to start at Windsor Racecourse on Tuesday.