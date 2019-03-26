Public inquiry begins into proposed development on former Imperial House site

A proposed apartment complex in Windsor will cause ‘misery’ for nearby residents, a public inquiry has been told.

The former Imperial House site, in Alma Road, is the subject of a planning application which includes plans to build 217 flats, a five-storey office and a café.

Developer Salmon Harvester Properties (SHP) sought permission from the Royal Borough for the development last year.

But after the council failed to reach a decision by April 13, an appeal was lodged to the Planning Inspectorate, with a public inquiry starting today at Windsor Racecourse.

Objector David Eglise, from the Windsor and Eton Society, told the inquiry that, if approved, the development ‘would be larger than the new Stansted Airport Terminal’.

He said: “Those who know the site and its surroundings have been shocked by the height, scale and density of the latest proposed development.

“This proposed development would be the largest single construction site in Windsor.

“Putting this into context, the development would be larger than the new Stansted Airport Terminal.

“Inevitably this will have a substantial effect on the townscape, residents, road users and the local environment.”

He added that while the society did not oppose redevelopment of the disused brownfield site, it felt the proposals would bring ‘unacceptable’ levels of traffic to the surrounding area.”

Planning permission for development on the site was granted in 2010, following a similar appeal, but the plans have now been resubmitted to include flats as well as office space.

The Royal Borough originally planned to oppose the latest application for three reasons but councillors agreed to drop two of them due to the increased time it is taking for the emerging Borough Local Plan Submission Version (BLPSV) to be examined.

The council’s legal team is now contesting the application on the grounds that the development is ‘considered to have a detrimental impact on the character and appearance of the area’.

QC Christopher Katkowski, representing the developer, told the inquiry: “In an uncanny echo of the battle fought and lost on the last appeal, the surviving reason contends that the proposed development would have a detrimental impact on the character and appearance of the area.

“It was added by members contrary to the advice of their planning officer.”

He added that the development will provide 217 rental homes which will plug the council’s housing shortfall as well as providing office space for approximately 700 people.

Nearby homeowner John Edwards responded by telling the inquiry the town did not need an ‘unsightly building’.

He said: “If this is agreed, we will have to live with it for many years.

“Having created this inconvenience for the local residents by the process of building such a massive block, the developers will walk away careless of the misery they have caused, pocketing their massive profits and go away elsewhere to wreak another atrocity, leaving Windsor with a poor harvest.”

The inquiry continues.