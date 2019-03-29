West Windsor Residents Association selects local election candidates

Independent political organisation the West Windsor Residents’ Association has selected its candidates for the upcoming local elections in May.

Looking to represent the new Clewer and Dedworth West ward will be Cllr Wisdom Da Costa and Jon Davey, the latter of which is current president of the Windsor and Eton Rotary.

Resident Carole Da Costa is standing across the boundary in the Clewer and Dedworth East ward.

The local elections are set to take place on Thursday, May 2. Association chairman Richard Endacott said: “We believe this is a strong list of candidates capable of giving Clewer and Dedworth its voice back.

“We look forward to a more positive future based on an integrated transport plan and community facilities which can bring a vibrancy and much needed investment back by promoting the interests and wellbeing of West Windsor residents.”

Residents hoping to vote in the elections this May should register via the council website at www.rbwm.gov.uk.