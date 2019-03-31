Volunteers clean up Datchet as part of the The Great British Spring Clean 2019

Armed with rubbish bags a group of ten took to the streets of Datchet Village for a community litterpick on Saturday (March 23).

Maidenhead Matters member, Rushi Millns organised the event as part of The Great British Spring Clean 2019, a Keep Britain Tidy initiative.

After a safety briefing outside the Datchet Village Hall the group went off to ‘tackle areas where the hedges had been cut back exposing a plethora of bottles, drinks cans and a tyre’.

In total they collected 16 bags of rubbish and also reported some hidden fly tipping which were reported via the Royal Borough’s website’s reporting facility.

Rushi said, “I am delighted we had ten volunteers attend the first one and I am hoping to organise one with the Datchet Village Football Club but if anyone want to go ahead and organise another village litter pick, I will happily come along as a volunteer.

“Keep Britain Tidy was a big thing when I was little, so I am delighted it is coming back.

“We need to take responsibility for our actions, if everyone put their rubbish in a bin or took it home, we could spend time and energy on enjoying our environment without having to clear it up first.”