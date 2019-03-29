Windsor Homeless Project to hold annual sleepout

Fundraisers will sleep outside one night next week to raise money for the Windsor Homeless Project.

The sixth annual sleep out, on Friday, April 5, will also include a fundraising evening, that can be attended separately.

Organised by the Windsor Homeless Project, the event of two halves will raise money for the charity which ‘offers empathy and practical support to the homeless and vulnerable’.

From 7.30-11pm, there will be live music, food and insights into what the project does. Entry is by donation, set at a minimum of £15.

For those taking part in the sleep out, instead of leaving at 11pm they will bed down outside for the night.

The charity, which relies solely on grants and donations, has asked that anyone wanting to take part in the sleep out raises at least £200 in sponsorship.

The project is based at Holy Trinity Church, Trinity Place, but the fundraising evening will be held at the Windsor Youth & Community Centre in Alma Road, and those taking part in the sleep out will bed down in the outdoor sports cage of the centre.

Thirty-five people have signed up to the overnight sleep out so far but there is capacity for 60.

Nick Roberts, project manager at the charity, spoke of his admiration for those for whom being on the streets is their reality ‘day in, day out, night in, night out’.

He said: “I’m amazed by the strength, the reliance of these guys.

“For most people, it’s not a choice, it’s just the way things have gone and the main thing for our charity is to get people out of that situation.”

To fill in an online sponsorship form or donate go to www.windsorhomelessproject.org