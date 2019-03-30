In pictures: Saint Edward's Catholic First School celebrates World Down's Syndrome Day

World Down’s Syndrome Day (WDSD) was marked at Saint Edward's Catholic First School last Thursday (March 21).

The global awareness event requested that people wear mis-matched socks to celebrate everyone’s differences and pupils at the Parsonage Lane School were happy to oblige.

Reception pupils also used the day as a learning opportunity.

Ms Marijke Stone Early Years Lead said: “Children designed their own odd socks which led to learning about repeating patterns, shapes and counting in two's for the younger children.”

Children in Reception also ‘showed off their Makaton signing with songs’ including The Gruffalo.

Makaton uses signs and symbols to help people communicate.

Ms Stone said: “Our reception children have been learning in order to help them communicate with any child in our setting who may have communication needs, or simply be too unconfident to speak in a large group just yet.

“We learn new signs every week and use them as much as possible on a daily basis.”

Clare Lankester is digital lead for Chattertots – a weekly speech and language group for children with Down’s Syndrome.

Her son, four-year-old Jake Willmott is a pupil at the school and goes to Chattertots along with five-year-old Aiden Paarse-cornejo.

Clare said: “It is really valuable for the children to realise from an early age that not everyone is the same and it's okay to be different.

“This year #WDSD19 was about celebrating everyone with Down's syndrome and their achievements.

“I want my son Jake to have fulfilling life with the same opportunity as everyone else.

“The children at St Edward's include their peers with Down's syndrome on an equal basis and this is so lovely to see.

“Celebrating #WDSD19 helped to nurture this and shine a positive light on Down's syndrome.”