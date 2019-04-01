Pop sensation Rita Ora to perform at Royal Windsor Racecourse

Global pop sensation Rita Ora is set to star at Royal Windsor Racecourse this summer.

The Hot Right Now singer will perform on Saturday, August 24 following an afternoon’s racing at the Maidenhead Road venue.

Since breaking into the pop charts in 2012, the 28-year-old has sold seven million singles, had 13 top 10 hits and had five BRIT Award nominations.

Her latest release, ‘Let You Love Me’, set a new UK chart record for the most top 10 singles by a British female artist, breaking a record previously held by Shirley Bassey and Petula Clark.

Simon Williams, executive director of Royal Windsor Racecourse, said: “We’re absolutely delighted to welcome Rita Ora to Royal Windsor Racecourse on Saturday, August 24.

“She is a global icon and one of the country’s most popular artists. We’re sure that she’ll blow our customers away with a live performance that matches her worldwide reputation.”

Tickets go on general sale on Friday.

Visit www.vmstickets.co.uk for ticket information.