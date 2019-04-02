Reception held at Windsor Castle in support of Thames Hospice

A black tie event was held at Windsor Castle to support Thames Hospice.

Admiral Sir James Perowne KBE, constable and governor of Windsor Castle and his wife Lady Nicola Perowne welcomed 25 guests to support the Windsor based hospice.

Guests including Lady McAlpine and former Dreams entrepreneur Mike Clare attended the event at the historic Norman Tower to find out more about the new hospice which is under construction at Bray Lake.

Sir James Perowne said: “It was an honour and privilege to host this special evening for Thames Hospice and its supporters. The Hospice plays a vital role in the community, supporting thousands of local people each year through life’s most difficult time. I hope many of the guests will get behind this very worthy cause and offer their support for the new hospice build.”

Debbie Raven, chief executive, Thames Hospice, said: “My sincere thanks to Sir James and Lady Nicola for welcoming everyone to their beautiful home, it was a very successful evening.

“It was an honour for us to be in the company of such esteemed guests and my colleagues and I look forward to raising the funds needed to complete our new hospice build.”