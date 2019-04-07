SITE INDEX

    • Pets corner: Ernie at Battersea Old Windsor

    Ernie is a greyhound, who retired from racing a few years ago.

    The six-year-old is looking for a quiet home with a warm bed and laid-back humans who will give him lots of fuss and affection.

    He ideally needs to live somewhere with a private garden. Due to his racing history and breed, Ernie would be better off being the only animal in his new home.

    Ernie is a friendly chap who will reward you with love and affection. He is sure to be a great fit for any sighthound enthusiast.

    To find out more call 01784 494443 or email bow.rehomers@battersea. org.uk

