Olympian Jo to kick off women's race

Having been amazed by the fantastic atmosphere and support at last year’s Windsor Women’s 10k, the exciting news has been announced that British long-distance runner and five-time Olympian, Jo Pavey MBE, will be back this year to not only start the race, but once again to complete the course.

Jo said: “I’m really looking forward to being a part of the Windsor Women’s 10k for a second year.

“The positivity surrounding last year’s event was astounding and I just had to be a part of it again.

“There’s something special about this event; the beautiful scenery of the course winding through Windsor Great Park, the overwhelming local support from friends and family and the passion of every runner to promote women’s running and cheer each other on as much as possible.

“It’s important to me to support women’s running.

It doesn’t matter whether you’re a beginner or an elite athlete chasing a new PB – this 10k is more than a race, it’s a community.

“I’ll be running to enjoy myself and support everyone else along the way.”

Starting the race, Jo will cheer runners across the start line before joining the race herself. She will support and chat her way around the course with the other participants and then present the race awards.

Peter Hier, race director, added: “Jo received such an incredible response from all of our runners and spectators last year so we were thrilled to hear she’d be joining us again.

“She is a fantastic role model, and incredible athlete and an advocate for women’s sport and running.

“She will be turning 46 in September and she is still competing at international level, balancing a busy family life and training hard having set a goal to qualify for another Olympics.

“The Windsor Running Festival encompasses the Windsor Women’s 10k and the Windsor Half Marathon.

“It’s a family-fun weekend event, and I can’t think of anyone that embodies what our event is all about more than Jo.

Once runners have crossed the finish line, Jo, who is an ambassador of the event’s

official sportswear partner, Saucony, will be presenting the awards and chatting with the runners and spectators in the Running4Women marquee.

Don’t forget that you can sign up as a mother and daughter team in the Generation Game where prizes will be awarded for the first team to finish in the lowest aggregate time.

The Windsor Women’s 10k takes place on Saturday, September 28.

To register, or to find out more visit www.windsorwomens10k.com

The Windsor Running Festival has announced sports brand Saucony as its official Sportswear Partner for this year.

Gareth Lloyd, marketing manager UK & Ireland at Saucony, said: “We’re delighted to partner with the Windsor Running Festival to support this year’s event.

“Partnering with this event is a great chance to connect with thousands of runners, and what better destination than the iconic Windsor Great Park?”

Taking place on the Saturday, the Windsor Women’s 10k is open to women of all abilities and takes part along a picturesque stretch, perfect for a fun run or for those chasing a new personal best.

Following on the Sunday, featuring the most scenic routes through the Windsor Great Park, runners in their thousands will begin The Windsor Half Marathon, one of the most beautiful in the UK, as the start and finish on the famous Long Walk with Windsor Castle as the backdrop.

Peter Hier, race director, added: “Saucony are leaders in performance running shoes, accessories and apparel and it was important to us to partner with a company that provides products with superior quality and durability.”

To register for the Windsor Women’s 10k on September 28 visit www.windsorwomens10k.com or to enter the Windsor Half Marathon on September 29 visit www.runwindsor.com