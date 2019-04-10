In pictures: Windsor Lions' annual funfest

More than 180 children attended the annual Funfest at Windsor Leisure Centre on Saturday, April 7.

The event, now in its sixith year, is run by Windsor Lions and is put on for chidlren with physical and sensory disabilities.

“The kids that go love it,” said Windsor Lions’ event organiser Paul Skinner.

The objective of the event is to provide disabled children and their families – representatives of many different special schools and charities – from Windsor and the home counties an afternoon of fun with an array of recreational activities, all courtesy of Windsor Lions.

Children could take part in human table football, an obstacle course, bouncy castles, and the popular bungee run, that Mr. Skinner said always attracts a queue with parents as well as the kids wanting to have a go.

The leisure pool along with the wave machine and slides were also open.

Mr Skinner said the event created a safe space for children as they were ‘all in the same boat’.

The free-of-charge afternoon continues to be successful, with half of the people who attended last year returning for a second time.