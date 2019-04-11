In Pictures: Alexander First School pupils celebrate Easter

03:00PM, Thursday 11 April 2019
Easter was celebrated early at Alexander First School in Oakley Green last week.
Pupils at the Kenneally school were given the opportunity to take part in a host of Easter themed activities that included decorating an Easter hat and an Easter egg.
There was also an assembly attended by parents.
