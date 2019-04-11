SITE INDEX

    • In Pictures: Alexander First School pupils celebrate Easter

    Easter was celebrated early at Alexander First School in Oakley Green last week.

    Pupils at the Kenneally school were given the opportunity to take part in a host of Easter themed activities that included decorating an Easter hat and an Easter egg.

    There was also an assembly attended by parents.

