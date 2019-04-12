Windsor Homeless Project raises £12,000 in annual Sleep Out

More than £12,000 was raised at the fifth annual sleep out ran by Windsor Homeless Project on Friday, April 5.

In all, 34 people, aged 15 to 85, slept out in the cold in makeshift boxes to raise awareness of the plight of rough sleepers.

Before the sleep out in the outdoor sports cage at the Windsor Youth and Community Centre in Alma Road, there was an evening of live music and entertainment attended by more than 100.

“It was a great success,” said project manager Nick Roberts.

“It’s about bringing the community together and there was a great atmosphere throughout the evening.”

The Windsor Homeless Project provides a drop-in centre at 12.30-2.30pm on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at the Holy Trinity Church, Windsor, where homeless people are offered hot food and drinks, clean clothes,

toiletries, companionship and advice.

The project also hosts a sit down meal at St Stephen’s and St Agnes church, Vansittart Road, on Saturdays and guests have access to the Street Angels Safety Hub at Windsor Baptist Church on Fridays and Saturdays.

Benta Hickley, community outreach officer for Windsor Christian Action, said: “Thirty-four people slept out, after enjoying a great meal and superb entertainment. Between them they raised an amazing £12,322, and money is still coming in.”

Susan Hinds, who lead the team that organised the event, added: “Once again we were blessed with favourable weather.

“A dry night and the temperature comfortably above freezing.

“It was altogether a warm-hearted occasion which everyone seemed to enjoy.”