Charity Noticeboard (April 11)

MARLOW: The Bucks, Berks and Oxon (BBO) Big Band will be playing in the town in aid of Hope Cove Lifeboat in South Devon on Thursday, April 25 at the Royal British Legion in Station Approach at 8.15pm.

Tickets, costing £8, will be available on the door. Visit www.bbobigband.co.uk

MAIDENHEAD: The Slough, Windsor and Maidenhead branch of Parkinson’s UK celebrated the charity’s 50th anniversary at its monthly meeting.

A birthday cake was cut by East Berkshire adviser Kay Andrews at the meeting at SportsAble held on Monday, April 8.

The group’s next meeting will take place at the same venue on Monday, May 20.

For more information call 01628 603753.

MAIDENHEAD: St Mark’s Crescent Methodist Church is holding an Easter Bazaar on Saturday, April 20, from 10am until 12.30pm at the church in Allenby Road. Coffee and hot cross buns will be on sale as well as a raffle and other items.

Entry is free. For further information phone 01628 623263.

SONNING: Disabled children’s charity Building for the Future held a glittering awards ceremony on Friday, March 22 at Sonning Golf Club.

The ceremony celebrated people working with disabled children in the area and awards were presented to winners of several categories including ‘best teacher’ and ‘best therapist’.

All nominations were made by parents of disabled children who were keen to give recognition and praise to those who go the extra mile for their children.