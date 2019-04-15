Legoland's new Haunted House Monster Party ride closed due to 'technical issues'

Legoland’s hotly-anticipated Haunted House Monster Party ride had to close on its opening weekend.

The resort unveiled its latest offering on Saturday, with thrillseekers queuing to experience the indoor attraction.

But many visitors missed out after the ride encountered ‘technical issues’.

The resort told guests yesterday morning that it would not be able to open the ride until further notice.

A Legoland statement said: “We’re experiencing technical issues with the Haunted House Monster Party, which means that we won’t be in a position to open the ride tomorrow (Monday).

“We apologise for any disappointment and hope you will enjoy the many other rides, shows and attractions across the resort.”

The Haunted House Monster Party was supposed to open in 2015 but missed the slot when the Royal Borough refused a planning application for the ride the previous year.

When the theme park appealed against the decision, an inquiry took place which the council lost, costing the Royal Borough more than £250,000.