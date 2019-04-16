In pictures: Windsor Racecourse hosts first 'Easter Eggtravaganza' event

Racegoers revelled in the sunshine as Windsor Racecourse hosted its first ‘Easter Eggstravaganza’ event.

The Maidenhead Road venue organised a host of countryside activities alongside a full card of racing yesterday.

Visitors got the chance to make new furry friends at the Miniland Farm which featured pygmy goats, rabbits and runner ducks.

Youngsters also took part in an Easter egg hunt around the racecourse and jumped around on a bouncy castle.

On the track, leading jockey Oisin Murphy had two winners as he guided short-priced favourites Lambeth Walk and Telecaster home in first place.

There was also success for Hollie Doyle who finished first aboard 25-1 shot Bellevarde before winning the penultimate race with 13/2 outsider Wall of Sapphire.