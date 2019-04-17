Archaeological fears could dash plans for electric car charging point at Windsor Castle

The Queen’s bid to go green at Windsor Castle by building an electric car charging point could be dashed over archaeological fears.

An application has been submitted to the Royal Borough for the new sustainable technology to be introduced at The Royal Mews, which has been used as a stable complex since the 1840s.

The plans form part of the Royal Household’s ambition to replace its petrol-powered cars with electric models.

Butler Hegarty Architects, who drew up the plans, said in its application: “In line with Government targets, the Royal Household intends to replace a number of their petrol driven cars with electric models.

“The result of this change is a need to provide electrical charging units on all the RHH sites.”

The application said the charging unit would be ‘modest’ in size and would take into consideration the nearby Grade-II listed buildings.

But Berkshire Archaeology has warned the council that the identified site could ‘lie over nationally important remains’ and should not be built on until archaeological research is carried out.

Matt Saywood, archaeology officer for the service, said: “The site lies within 15m of the monument of Windsor Castle and Home Park.

“Furthermore, it lies only 170m south of Windsor Castle itself and within the Thames Valley which has been a focus of settlement, agriculture and burial from either the prehistoric period to the present day.

“The application site falls within an area of archaeological significance and archaeological remains may be damaged by ground disturbance for the proposed development.”

The council is yet to make a decision on the proposed development.