The Kevin Cruise Foundation's Autumn Ball to raise money for disadvantaged children

The Kevin Cruise Foundation’s inaugural Autumn Ball will raise funds for sick and disadvantaged children, charity volunteers and disadvantaged schools.

The Autumn Ball will be held at Castle Hotel, Windsor in October.

The Kevin Cruise Foundation identified a need for further exposure to the performing arts, particularly for children from disadvantaged backgrounds.

All proceeds raised at the Ball will go towards purchasing Christmas Theatre show and Pantomime tickets for sick and disadvantaged children and families, disadvantaged schools and hardworking charity volunteers within the local area.

These tickets will be for shows at Theatre Royal Windsor, Norden Farm, Desborough Theatre, Magnet Leisure Centre and The Curve, Slough this Christmas, making memories and offering respite for so many deserved locals.

Last year the Kevin Cruise Foundation gifted over 400 tickets to 17 charities within the Royal Borough of Windsor & Maidenhead.

The Foundation Ball will include a variety of food, table magicians, live band, singers, tribute act and some special guest stars and performances.

Tickets are currently not on sale but we would like to give you first offerings of our sponsorship packages. This would be on a reserve or 'to be followed up' basis at this time.