Dinner held to mark end of Windsor and Eton Round Table group

A valedictory dinner was held to ‘celebrate the life’ of a young persons club which came to an end last year.

Windsor and Eton Round Table (WERT) was a club for ages 18-45 dedicated to community service and fundraising within the community.

It has already come to an end in Windsor and Eton since both nationally and locally it has become difficult to recruit young people into the organisation and spare time is limited to devote to the cause.

A special dinner evening was held at Windsor Guildhall on Friday, April 12 to honour the life of the WERT which was attended by deputy mayor Cllr Colin Rayner and Rodney Higgins MBE, a past president of the national Round Table Organisation.

It was organised by the Windsor and Eton ex-Round Tablers Club (41 Club).

“Friday was a dinner to celebrate and honour the life of WERT, rather than to mourn its loss,” 41 Club chairman Alan Turner said.

“It will be a great loss to the local community. There are other service clubs in the community [two Rotary Clubs, Lions] but Round Table was an integral member of the suite of local community service clubs and I'm sure it will be greatly missed.

“We are very grateful to the Mayor for making the Guildhall available to us for this very important event in the life of WERT.”