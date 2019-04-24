Man suffers 'life-changing' eye injury following attack outside Windsor's Istanbul Kebab House

A man suffered a ‘life changing injury’ to his eye following an attack in Windsor in the early hours of Easter Sunday.

Thames Valley Police is appealing for witnesses following an incident of suspected GBH outside the Istanbul Kebab House in Victoria Street.

The victim, a 20-year-old man, was taken to hospital after he suffered a life-changing injury to his eye and cuts and bruises to his face.

He still remains there at this time.

Investigating officer, Detective Constable Christopher Jamieson, of Maidenhead Police Station, said: “I am appealing for witnesses to this incident where a man suffered a life changing injury to his eye, as well as cuts and bruises.

“If anyone was in the area at the time and believes that they may have information which could help with the appeal, I would encourage them to get in contact with police.

“This incident took place near the Atik nightclub at a time where it would have been busy, so there is a chance that someone who attended or a member of staff may have seen something.

Anyone with information should call police on 101 quoting the reference number 43190119522 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

An 18-year-old man has been arrested in connection with this incident and has been released under investigation.